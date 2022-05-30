Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Volunteering Stars To Shine This National Volunteer Week

Monday, 30 May 2022, 2:28 pm
Press Release: Volunteering New Zealand

Volunteering New Zealand says it’s time for volunteers to shine this National Volunteer Week Te Wiki Tūao ā-Motu 19-25 June.

“Volunteers are vital to our communities, and everyone who gives their time to help their neighbour, school, marae or community organisation is a volunteer star,” says Michelle Kitney, Chief Executive of Volunteering New Zealand.

This year, National Volunteer Week coincides with the new public holiday for Matariki (24 June), so the chosen theme is Time to Shine - He wā pīataata.

More than one million people across Aotearoa volunteer for an organisation, contributing $4 billion to the economy. Much more happens within communities and informally between people. In fact, about 50% of all adults in New Zealand volunteer, and in some communities, such as Pasifika peoples, it’s as high as 97%.

“During the challenges of the last two years, volunteering has been vital to the wellbeing of people in Aotearoa. Many community organisations have had much greater demand for their services.

“Now let’s recognise and celebrate all that volunteers do to connect communities,” Michelle says.

Volunteering New Zealand is running a social media campaign #timetoshine.

“Thank volunteer stars in your community by making a star cut-out and take a photo holding it. Upload your star photo to social media and share using the hashtags #NVW2022 and #timetoshine.

“We will be sharing your stars and messages throughout the week so that volunteers can see how valued they are.”

Volunteering New Zealand staff L-R Kenzo Bui, Michelle Kitney, Margaret McLachlan and Anna Rendall show their appreciation of volunteers.

Call to action – shine a light on volunteer stars

Volunteering New Zealand has a few calls to action for this National Volunteer Week:

· Show your thanks for volunteer stars in your life. Share a photo using star cut-outs, #timetoshine

· Connect with a community or a cause that’s important to you through volunteeringnz.org.nz/finding-volunteer-roles.

· And for decision-makers, commit to promote and value volunteering and volunteers.

Explanation of the theme

This year, National Volunteer Week coincides with the new public holiday for Matariki (24 June). Matariki is the time many Māori and an ever-growing number of Tauiwi in Aotearoa and around the world gather family and friends and reflect on the past, celebrate the present, and plan for the future.


This year’s theme is ‘Time to Shine - He wā pīataata.’ It’s a time to recognise and celebrate volunteers, a time to shine - pīataata. Let’s take the time to reflect - whaiwhakaaro on all those who give mahi aroha - volunteer for their communities. It’s Matariki, a new year and a fresh start; a time to dream - moemoeā and make plans for the future.

