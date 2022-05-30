Update - Road Closures, Mount Maunganui
Monday, 30 May 2022, 6:42 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Experts examining the item found on Waimarie Street
earlier have determined
it does not pose a threat to
safety and no longer deem it suspicious.
All cordons
have now been lifted.
Police thank motorists and
pedestrians for their
patience.
