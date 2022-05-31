Media Release

Kiri Allan, Minister of Conservation came to Waiheke, she saw the bay, listened to the community and left. The kororā at Pūtiki are increasingly vulnerable each day since her visit.

Last night kaitiaki and protectors watched on as kororā sheltered under rubble and broken concrete slabs. Images attached and video footage available on request.

DOC has been complicit in the destruction of habitat at Pūtiki Bay. Despite a visit by the minister and DoC, the kororā face another day in an active construction zone and continue to remain vulnerable and homeless.

We are calling on DOC and Auckland Council for an immediate stop work. It is breeding season and all work at Pūtiki Bay is contributing to stress, threat to survival a failed breeding season.

DOC are not equipped with the staff or expertise to make the right decision for our kororā.

The Hauraki Gulf is in collapse. We are in a biodiversity crisis. This development is happening in a marine park, against the Hauraki Gulf Forum's statement that we must limit ocean sprawl. Against DOC's own public statement that outer islands such as Waiheke are of importance to the survival of kororā.

