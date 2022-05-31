Appeal For Witnesses To Meeanee Ram Raid
Tuesday, 31 May 2022, 10:50 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Hawke’s Bay Police want to hear from witnesses to a ram
raid at the Meeanee Hotel early this morning.
At
around 5.30am today, a green Ford Courier was used to ram
the front foyer entrance of the hotel, on Meeanee
Road.
An ATM machine was stolen, before the offenders
left the scene in the Ford Courier, driving north along
Willowbank Road towards Napier.
The vehicle, registration
BJT604, had been stolen from Taradale
overnight.
Police would like to hear from anyone who
was in the Meeanee area around the time of the ram raid, as
well as anyone who may have seen the vehicle since.
If
you can help, please get in touch with us via 105 and quote
file number 220531/0490.
Information can also be
provided anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555
111.
