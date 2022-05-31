Appeal For Witnesses To Meeanee Ram Raid

Hawke’s Bay Police want to hear from witnesses to a ram raid at the Meeanee Hotel early this morning.

At around 5.30am today, a green Ford Courier was used to ram the front foyer entrance of the hotel, on Meeanee Road.

An ATM machine was stolen, before the offenders left the scene in the Ford Courier, driving north along Willowbank Road towards Napier.

The vehicle, registration BJT604, had been stolen from Taradale overnight.

Police would like to hear from anyone who was in the Meeanee area around the time of the ram raid, as well as anyone who may have seen the vehicle since.

If you can help, please get in touch with us via 105 and quote file number 220531/0490.

Information can also be provided anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.

