Kaiapo Pa carving found during search warrant

Waimakariri Police have found a large carving of historical and cultural significance that was stolen from the Kaiapoi Pa on Preeces Road last week.

A search warrant executed by the Waimakariri Tactical Crime Unit at an address in Leithfield Beach yesterday uncovered various stolen pieces of property, including the carved monument.

The Kaiapoi Pa is an important site in local and tribal history and the monument dates back to the late 1800’s.

Police are thrilled to have found the artefact and be able to return it to its rightful place in the community.

A 40-year-old man already facing charges of burglary will be appearing in Christchurch District Court today and further charges have been laid in relation to the stolen artefact.

