Kaiapo Pa carving found during search warrant
Thursday, 2 June 2022, 10:26 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Waimakariri Police have found a large carving of
historical and cultural significance that was stolen from
the Kaiapoi Pa on Preeces Road last week.
A search
warrant executed by the Waimakariri Tactical Crime Unit at
an address in Leithfield Beach yesterday uncovered various
stolen pieces of property, including the carved
monument.
The Kaiapoi Pa is an important site in local
and tribal history and the monument dates back to the late
1800’s.
Police are thrilled to have found the
artefact and be able to return it to its rightful place in
the community.
A 40-year-old man already facing
charges of burglary will be appearing in Christchurch
District Court today and further charges have been laid in
relation to the stolen
artefact.
