Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Community Concerned At The Environmental Risk Of Te Awamutu Incinerator

Thursday, 2 June 2022, 11:00 am
Press Release: dontburnWaipa

A proposed incinerator being considered by the Waipā Council will cause further damage to the environment and expose communities in Te Awamutu to deadly dioxins and other toxic emissions.

“We are urging people in the community to let the District Council and Regional Council know that they don’t want this facility, before any decision is made about the resource consent,” said Dale-Maree Morgan, a local environmentalist who is leading a new group opposed to the plant.

The incinerator would burn 456 tonnes of waste per day, most of it imported into the community.Environmentalist Dale-Maree Morgan says that there are too many at risk factors which will ultimately impact human lives.

“Bringing in waste from outside our community and poisoning the local people with it are mana-diminishing activities. This threatens community health and the environment.”

“International research indicates that incinerators release toxic emissions and exposure to such toxins risks the health of workers and residents nearby,” she said.

“The current site will be in a residential zone opposite several educational facilities and two premium food producers, Fonterra and Mānuka health. There are no safe measurements for burning dioxins.

Incineration was once touted as the greener, less invasive alternative to landfills, particularly in parts of Europe. But now, incineration plants are being decommissioned in Europe due to the high carbon emissions and toxic waste, leaving behind huge clean up costs to the communities and local rate payers.

“Here in Aotearoa we need to consider the long-term impact a first-time facility like this will have on our whenua,” Morgan said.

In the Waipā district about 22,000 tonnes of waste goes to landfill every year. A further 59,000 tonnes is stockpiled, burned, or buried on farms. The facility would require the importation of waste in particular tyres.

Morgan said that our current air quality regulations say that it is illegal to burn even one tyre because the health and environmental effects are so toxic - yet this project is proposing to burn 35,000 tonnes a year.

“There are strong reports from overseas that the air quality has been impacted heavily by facilities such as the incinerator being proposed here,” she said.

The site is adjacent to the local Mangapiko stream and will be built on a known flood plain, risking more discharge to an already fragile river status..

The plant would use various kinds of waste, including plastics and household rubbish. The plant would create emissions and toxic ash would still need to be sent to landfill.

This plant will be damaging to the work going on to restore the Pirongia - Maungatautari Ecological Corridor. Furthermore, this proposed plant seems to be in opposition to current collective Iwi Environmental strategies and aspirations. 
Whaingaroa/Raglan has a winning formula that would be far more progressive for Waipā.

I orea te tuatara ka patu ki waho!

A problem is solved by continuing to find solutions

© Scoop Media

Join Scoop Citizen

Scoop is a champion of independent journalism and open publishing - informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from a wide range of sectors. Join us and support the publication of trustworthy, relevant, public interest news, freely accessible to all New Zealanders:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from dontburnWaipa on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On New Zealand’s Surrender To The US, Plus A Playlist


Like a unicorn, New Zealand’s independent foreign policy is a fabulous creature – highly treasured, rarely seen but credited with magical healing powers. Some say that if judiciously applied, it could even bring peace between the warring parties in Ukraine. Yet right now, it is very difficult to see much trace of independence in our foreign policy...
More>>



 
 

Government: Response To Independent Pharmac Review
The Government has released its response to the recommendations of the final report of the independent Pharmac Review panel, welcoming its insights as well as Pharmac’s commitment to improve in its role for better health equity and outcomes for all New Zealanders... More>>

National: Faafoi Needs To Act On Immigration Inquiry
When the Immigration Minister reads the Productivity Commission’s immigration inquiry, he’ll find numerous suggestions that National have long been calling for, National’s Immigration spokesperson Erica Stanford says... More>>


Government: Acts On Supermarket Duopoly
The Government has put supermarkets on notice, and the message is clear: change at pace to increase competition and be prepared for regulation, Minister of Commerce and Consumer Affairs, David Clark announced today... More>>



Productivity Commission: Calls For Black-box Immigration Policymaking To Be Made Transparent
The Productivity Commission today released its final findings and recommendations from its inquiry into New Zealand’s long-term immigration settings. “Immigration policy has profound effects on families, communities, businesses and those who aspire to call Aotearoa home... More>>


National: Foreign Minister Missing In Action On The Pacific
Minister of Foreign Affairs Nanaia Mahuta needs to front up and explain what she’ll be doing to salvage New Zealand’s relationship with the Pacific, National’s Foreign Affairs spokesperson Gerry Brownlee says... More>>


PM Speech: Harvard University Commencement Speech - Democracy, Disinformation And Kindness
In Te Reo Māori, the language of the indigenous people of New Zealand, I paid tribute to all of the esteemed guests who stand here in this great forest of knowledge. It is a privilege to be here, and I thank you for the honour... More>>

work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 
 