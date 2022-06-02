Queen’s Birthday Closures At Johnstones Hill, Expect Delays

Waka Kotahi advises that the northbound Johnstones Hill tunnel on SH1 will remain closed this Queen’s Birthday weekend.

Those travelling north are encouraged to avoid peak travel times, or detour via SH16 to avoid heavy traffic, delays and long queues.

The northbound tunnel is currently closed due to ongoing works required to build the connection between the new Ara Tūhono – Pūhoi to Warkworth motorway and the existing SH1.

With one tunnel closed, traffic travelling in both directions will use one side each of the southbound tunnel.

The road layout changes will be clearly marked with cones, both in the lead up and through the tunnel.

To ensure everyone’s safety speed limit reductions down to 30 km/h are in place through the area.

Motorists are asked to drive with extra care and ensure car lights are on when driving through the tunnel.

The changes are part of a staged sequence of work that will ultimately connect State Highway 1 (SH1) to the new Ara Tūhono - Pūhoi to Warkworth motorway under construction and connect both tunnels to the new route.

Waka Kotahi apologises in advance for the inconvenience and delays this will cause.

