Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Queen’s Birthday Closures At Johnstones Hill, Expect Delays

Thursday, 2 June 2022, 1:34 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Transport Agency

Waka Kotahi advises that the northbound Johnstones Hill tunnel on SH1 will remain closed this Queen’s Birthday weekend.

Those travelling north are encouraged to avoid peak travel times, or detour via SH16 to avoid heavy traffic, delays and long queues.

The northbound tunnel is currently closed due to ongoing works required to build the connection between the new Ara Tūhono – Pūhoi to Warkworth motorway and the existing SH1.

With one tunnel closed, traffic travelling in both directions will use one side each of the southbound tunnel.

The road layout changes will be clearly marked with cones, both in the lead up and through the tunnel.

To ensure everyone’s safety speed limit reductions down to 30 km/h are in place through the area.

Motorists are asked to drive with extra care and ensure car lights are on when driving through the tunnel.

The changes are part of a staged sequence of work that will ultimately connect State Highway 1 (SH1) to the new Ara Tūhono - Pūhoi to Warkworth motorway under construction and connect both tunnels to the new route.

Waka Kotahi apologises in advance for the inconvenience and delays this will cause.

Ends.

.We have a vision of zero deaths and serious injuries on New Zealand roads. Learn more about:

· Road to Zero – our plan to achieve this vision

· Our vision – video explaining Road to Zero and what we’re trying to achieve

© Scoop Media

Join Scoop Citizen

Scoop is a champion of independent journalism and open publishing - informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from a wide range of sectors. Join us and support the publication of trustworthy, relevant, public interest news, freely accessible to all New Zealanders:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from New Zealand Transport Agency on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On New Zealand’s Surrender To The US, Plus A Playlist


Like a unicorn, New Zealand’s independent foreign policy is a fabulous creature – highly treasured, rarely seen but credited with magical healing powers. Some say that if judiciously applied, it could even bring peace between the warring parties in Ukraine. Yet right now, it is very difficult to see much trace of independence in our foreign policy...
More>>



 
 

Government: Response To Independent Pharmac Review
The Government has released its response to the recommendations of the final report of the independent Pharmac Review panel, welcoming its insights as well as Pharmac’s commitment to improve in its role for better health equity and outcomes for all New Zealanders... More>>

National: Faafoi Needs To Act On Immigration Inquiry
When the Immigration Minister reads the Productivity Commission’s immigration inquiry, he’ll find numerous suggestions that National have long been calling for, National’s Immigration spokesperson Erica Stanford says... More>>


Government: Acts On Supermarket Duopoly
The Government has put supermarkets on notice, and the message is clear: change at pace to increase competition and be prepared for regulation, Minister of Commerce and Consumer Affairs, David Clark announced today... More>>



Productivity Commission: Calls For Black-box Immigration Policymaking To Be Made Transparent
The Productivity Commission today released its final findings and recommendations from its inquiry into New Zealand’s long-term immigration settings. “Immigration policy has profound effects on families, communities, businesses and those who aspire to call Aotearoa home... More>>


National: Foreign Minister Missing In Action On The Pacific
Minister of Foreign Affairs Nanaia Mahuta needs to front up and explain what she’ll be doing to salvage New Zealand’s relationship with the Pacific, National’s Foreign Affairs spokesperson Gerry Brownlee says... More>>


PM Speech: Harvard University Commencement Speech - Democracy, Disinformation And Kindness
In Te Reo Māori, the language of the indigenous people of New Zealand, I paid tribute to all of the esteemed guests who stand here in this great forest of knowledge. It is a privilege to be here, and I thank you for the honour... More>>

work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 
 