Police Actively Target Harm On Our Roads

Thursday, 2 June 2022, 4:50 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police

Attributed to Tasman Acting Road Policing Manager Senior Sergeant Hamish Chapman.

Around 1000 vehicles were stopped at checkpoints in Tasman over the weekend, as part of an increased focus on drink driving.

Staff processed 21 drivers for Excess Breath Alcohol, who’s readings ranged from 296 micrograms to 1068 micrograms.

In addition to the weekend, Police stopped another driver on Monday evening who blew 981 micrograms.

The limit for drivers over 20-years-old is 250 micrograms.

These are not the results we were expecting.

If you are going to be enjoying a few drinks then make sure you have a plan to get home or a sober driver to assist.

Drink driving significantly increases the risk of death or injury to drivers, passengers and everyone else on the road.

This is a reminder that as a community we have a responsibility to ensure we drive safely at all times and do not take any unnecessary risks - getting behind the wheel after drinking is one of those risks not worth taking.

The public can expect to see checkpoints set up across Nelson again this weekend.

Our officers will be out in force anytime, anywhere to deter unsafe driving behaviour.

We are committed to ensuring that every road user arrives alive at their journey’s end and those who put others at risk will be found, prosecuted and held accountable.

The most important message Police want to convey is really simple: don’t risk your life and that of others by driving while impaired in any way.

