Incident In Pakuranga

02 June

Inspector Kerry Watson:

Police have taken 12 people into custody following a report of suspicious behavior at an address in Pakuranga.

Police responded to the Swan Crescent area around 5:30pm.

The suspicious activity was believed to involve firearms, so armed Police responded along with the Armed Offenders Squad as a precaution.

No shots were fired.

Two vehicles at the address attempted to flee, but were stopped by Police.

Two address in the area were also searched - with a total of 12 people taken into custody.

These individuals are thought to have gang affiliations.

The nearby public will have heard distraction devices being used at one of the properties.

There is not believed to be any significant risk to the community.

Police will be following up and cannot rule out further action.

