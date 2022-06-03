UPDATE: Arrest made in serious burglary investigation

Hutt Valley Prevention Manager Inspector Haley Ryan:

Hutt Valley Police have arrested a 34 year-old man in relation to an Aggravated Burglary where an excavator was used to gain entry into a service station in Wainuiomata.

Police were notified of the burglary on Monday 16 May around 2:30am where an excavator stolen from a nearby construction site had caused considerable damage to the building.

“Through great work by our Wainuiomata Community Sergeant in conjunction with the Hutt Valley Police Tactical Crime Unit, we have been able to make an early arrest of the person responsible.”

“Hutt Valley Area staff have been dedicated to locating the person responsible for this burglary and we are glad to be able to hold them accountable on behalf of the community.

“This type of offending is not acceptable and the damage that it caused will not be tolerated.”

A search warrant was executed by Hutt Valley Police at an Wainuiomata address where a man was taken into custody.

The 34-year-old man will appear in Hutt Valley District Court on next Thursday on charges of Unlawful Taking, Burglary, and Criminal Damage to Property.

