Police appeal for information, Leamington

Detective Constable Jorg Nelson:

Te Awamutu CIB are seeking information from anyone who was in the area of Burns Street, Leamington on the afternoon of Wednesday, 25 May.

The investigation team is particularly interested in an interaction involving two vehicles on Burns Street, between Moore Street and Arnold Street, between midday and 6pm.

We are interested in identifying these two vehicles and their occupants, as we believe they may be able to assist our enquiries.

If you were in the area at the time and noticed anything out of the ordinary please get in touch.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Police on 105, or call Crime Stoppers anonymously, and refer to file 220528/2655.

