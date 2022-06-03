Police appeal for information, Leamington
Friday, 3 June 2022, 12:22 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Detective Constable Jorg Nelson:
Te Awamutu CIB are
seeking information from anyone who was in the area of Burns
Street, Leamington on the afternoon of Wednesday, 25
May.
The investigation team is particularly interested
in an interaction involving two vehicles on Burns Street,
between Moore Street and Arnold Street, between midday and
6pm.
We are interested in identifying these two
vehicles and their occupants, as we believe they may be able
to assist our enquiries.
If you were in the area at
the time and noticed anything out of the ordinary please get
in touch.
Anyone with any information is asked to
contact Police on 105, or call Crime Stoppers anonymously,
and refer to file
220528/2655.
© Scoop Media
