Operation Dairyland: Police make 19 arrests, lay 25 charges

Counties Manukau District Commander Superintendent Jill Rogers:

A Police operation investigating unlawful gang activity across Auckland has seen more than two dozen charges laid in nearly two weeks.

Operation Dairyland continues to investigate a series of firearms incidents and suspicious fires since late May.

Nineteen arrests have been made with 25 charges being laid for firearms and drugs offending. Those arrested are affiliated to the Killer Beez and Tribesmen gangs.

Since the operation began, 21 searches have been executed across Auckland with Police seizing a total of nine firearms and 341 rounds of ammunition.

Police have no tolerance for gun violence and the reckless behaviour that has been on display across our communities in recent weeks.

There is no place in our community for gang tensions and the public will continue to see Police responding to any unlawful behaviour by gang members.

This was exemplified last night in Pakuranga after there was information received about suspicious activity potentially involving firearms.

Armed Police along with the Armed Offenders Squad responded to the area upon receiving this information.

In total, 12 associates of the Tribesmen gang were initially taken into custody and spoken to by Police.

No firearms have been located at this stage, however Police enquiries remain ongoing. One of those associates will face court in relation to breaching his release conditions.

These are complex investigations and I would like to acknowledge the diligent work of our staff working on Operation Dairyland along with our frontline Police who respond to incidents as they occur.

Police will continue to be visible across communities and work to disrupt and prevent these incidents. Further arrests cannot be ruled out.

Information from the public will continue to assist our enquiries. Anyone with information about those illegally in possession of firearms are urged to contact Police on 105 or anonymously by calling Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.

