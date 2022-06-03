Council Invites Expressions Of Interest For New Ladies Mile Community Centre

Local community and recreation groups keen to make use of the new facility at 516 Ladies Mile can now submit an expression of interest to the Queenstown Lakes District Council (QLDC).

This follows the recent approval of just over $3.66M to proceed with retrofitting the existing house on the property into a multi-purpose community facility.

QLDC Sport and Recreation Manager, Simon Battrick, said that Ignite Architects had been appointed – following a competitive tender process – to design the space and the expression of interest submissions would help Council better plan for how the space can be used.

“It’s exciting to start the next phase of the project to determine design and use. We’ve already received over 300 community ideas via our recent open day which will form part of the brief to the architects. The expression of interest process will help us to refine the community need and work through how we can accommodate a diverse range of activity and interest groups with the limited space available,” he said.

Lake Hayes and Shotover Country Community Association Chair Anita Golden said it was great to see the project moving forward.

“The community has provided a lot of feedback for Ignite Architects to consider and we’re excited to see what they come up with in their initial design plans. We’re hopeful for a functional facility that allows us to come together and connect with other community members,” said Ms. Golden.

Ignite Architects Associate Director, Jeremy Dunlop said it was an exciting project to be part of – bringing an iconic landmark back to life.

“For me personally, it is an exciting project to be involved with as it is located in the heart of my own local neighbourhood. It will be a great place for people of all ages who live in the area to gravitate to for a wide range of activities and will hopefully grow and develop over time,” he said.

Anyone interested in submitting an expression of interest should visit letstalk.qldc.govt.nz. Expressions of interest open today (Friday 3 June) and close at 5.00pm on Sunday 19 June.

© Scoop Media

