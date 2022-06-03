Closure To Takitimu Drive Walkway For Surface Renewal

The Takitimu Drive (SH2) walkway will be closed on weekdays in June while work takes place to renew its surface. Work begins from Thursday, 9 June and is expected to be completed by the end of the month.

The walkway will be closed Monday to Friday and will reopen for weekends.

A detour will be in place from the overpass near Hamilton Street, along the other side of the motorway, to the overpass near Eighth Avenue. Both overpasses have stairway access.

Please only use overpasses to safely cross the motorway. We apologise for any inconvenience for walkway users, cyclists and those with limited mobility, and appreciate your patience while we get this work done.

© Scoop Media

