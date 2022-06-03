Closure To Takitimu Drive Walkway For Surface Renewal
Friday, 3 June 2022, 6:37 pm
Press Release: Tauranga City Council
The Takitimu Drive (SH2) walkway will be closed on
weekdays in June while work takes place to renew its
surface. Work begins from Thursday, 9 June and is expected
to be completed by the end of the month.
The walkway
will be closed Monday to Friday and will reopen for
weekends.
A detour will be in place from the overpass
near Hamilton Street, along the other side of the motorway,
to the overpass near Eighth Avenue. Both overpasses have
stairway access.
Please only use overpasses to safely
cross the motorway. We apologise for any inconvenience for
walkway users, cyclists and those with limited mobility, and
appreciate your patience while we get this work
done.
© Scoop Media
Join Scoop Citizen
Scoop is a champion of independent journalism and open publishing - informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from a wide range of sectors. Join us and support the publication of trustworthy, relevant, public interest news, freely accessible to all New Zealanders:
Become a member
Find out more
Like a unicorn, New Zealand’s independent foreign policy is a fabulous creature – highly treasured, rarely seen but credited with magical healing powers. Some say that if judiciously applied, it could even bring peace between the warring parties in Ukraine. Yet right now, it is very difficult to see much trace of independence in our foreign policy...More>>