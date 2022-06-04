Name Release, Fatal Crash, Palmerston North

Police can now release the name of the man who died following a two-vehicle

crash at the intersection of Milson Line and Richardson Line on Monday 30

May.

He was 48-year-old Bryce Anthony Green of Palmerston North.

Police extend their condolences to his family and friends.

An investigation into circumstances of the crash is ongoing.

