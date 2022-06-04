Name Release, Fatal Crash, Palmerston North
Saturday, 4 June 2022, 11:11 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Police can now release the name of the man who died
following a two-vehicle
crash at the intersection of
Milson Line and Richardson Line on Monday
30
May.
He was 48-year-old Bryce Anthony Green of
Palmerston North.
Police extend their condolences to
his family and friends.
An investigation into
circumstances of the crash is
ongoing.
