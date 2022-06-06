Update on body located near Waimakariri River
Monday, 6 June 2022, 7:27 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
The body of a person found on Old West Coast Road yesterday
has now been recovered.
Around 3.40pm yesterday Police
received a call from a member of the public who found a body
near the Waimakariri River, in the vicinity of Pitt
Road.
The death is currently being treated as unexplained
and Police are continuing to make enquiries in the
area.
Police are prioritising identifying the person and
returning them to whanau, however it may take several days
for a formal identification to be completed.
A post-mortem
examination will also be
conducted.
