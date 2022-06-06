Update on body located near Waimakariri River

The body of a person found on Old West Coast Road yesterday has now been recovered.

Around 3.40pm yesterday Police received a call from a member of the public who found a body near the Waimakariri River, in the vicinity of Pitt Road.

The death is currently being treated as unexplained and Police are continuing to make enquiries in the area.

Police are prioritising identifying the person and returning them to whanau, however it may take several days for a formal identification to be completed.

A post-mortem examination will also be conducted.

