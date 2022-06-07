Police Acknowledges IPCA Report

Police acknowledges the findings of an Independent Police Conduct Authority

report into the use of force by Police staff in a Christchurch Central Police

Station holding cell overnight on June 4 2020.

Police initially arrested a man (Mr X) for breaching his bail conditions

following a violent incident at his home address and he was taken to a

holding cell.

In the early hours of June 5 an officer spoke with Mr X through the cell door

before opening the door and standing just inside the cell. The officer had

the intention of transferring Mr X to another cell.

Mr X refused to leave the cell and verbally challenged the officer. Fearing

he was about to be assaulted, the officer took hold of Mr X around the back

of the head and pulled him down to the ground.

During the ensuing scuffle, Mr X grabbed and tightly squeezed the officer’s

testicles multiple times. The officer delivered four strikes to Mr X’s head

with his forearm or closed fist. Four other officers assisted with

restraining Mr X, including one female officer who at one point stood on Mr

X’s buttocks.

Mr X was then put in handcuffs and transferred to another cell.

The IPCA found the officer was justified in forcefully removing Mr X from the

holding cell and was initially justified in using force to restrain him and

protect himself however, his use of force latter in the struggle, targeting

Mr X’s head and neck, was unjustified.

It also found the other officer should not have stood on Mr X and that Mr X

was not provided necessary medical care in custody.

“This was a situation where a Police staff member had to act quickly to

protect himself against a person who was intent on physically, aggressively

and repeatedly assaulting him,” says Canterbury District Commander

Superintendent John Price.

“It is always unfortunate when Police find themselves in circumstances

where they must resort to using force.”

Police have taken learnings from this incident. These include better planning

for a situation where an aggressive person in custody may need to be

restrained before being transferred safely to another cell, and the

requirement for a person to receive medical treatment despite their refusal

to be seen by a doctor.

