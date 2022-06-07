Police Acknowledges IPCA Report
Police acknowledges the findings of an Independent Police
Conduct Authority
report into the use of force by Police staff in a Christchurch Central Police
Station holding cell overnight on June 4 2020.
Police initially
arrested a man (Mr X) for breaching his bail
conditions
following a violent incident at his home address and he was taken to a
holding cell.
In the
early hours of June 5 an officer spoke with Mr X through the
cell door
before opening the door and standing just inside the cell. The officer had
the intention of transferring Mr X to another cell.
Mr X refused to
leave the cell and verbally challenged the officer.
Fearing
he was about to be assaulted, the officer took hold of Mr X around the back
of the head and pulled him down to the ground.
During the ensuing scuffle, Mr X
grabbed and tightly squeezed the officer’s
testicles multiple times. The officer delivered four strikes to Mr X’s head
with his forearm or closed fist. Four other officers assisted with
restraining Mr X, including one female officer who at one point stood on Mr
X’s buttocks.
Mr X was then put in handcuffs and transferred to another cell.
The IPCA found the
officer was justified in forcefully removing Mr X from
the
holding cell and was initially justified in using force to restrain him and
protect himself however, his use of force latter in the struggle, targeting
Mr X’s head and neck, was unjustified.
It also found the
other officer should not have stood on Mr X and that Mr
X
was not provided necessary medical care in custody.
“This was a situation where a Police staff
member had to act quickly to
protect himself against a person who was intent on physically, aggressively
and repeatedly assaulting him,” says Canterbury District Commander
Superintendent John Price.
“It is
always unfortunate when Police find themselves in
circumstances
where they must resort to using force.”
Police have taken learnings from this
incident. These include better planning
for a situation where an aggressive person in custody may need to be
restrained before being transferred safely to another cell, and the
requirement for a person to receive medical treatment despite their refusal
to be seen by a doctor.