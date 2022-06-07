Traffic management in place - Campbell St/Ingestre St
Tuesday, 7 June 2022, 1:17 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Police are asking Whanganui motorists and pedestrians to
avoid the area around the intersection of Campbell Street
and Ingestre Street.
Emergency services are responding
to reports of a possible gas leak at that
location.
Traffic management is in place and some
properties are being evacuated.
An update will be
provided once the situation is
resolved.
