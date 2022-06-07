UPDATE – Operation Dell: Arrests Made In Homicide Investigation

A 31-year-old man and a 40-year-old man have been arrested and charged with

murder following the death of Ryan Woodford earlier this year.

Mr Woodford died at the Adelphi Motel in Taupō on Sunday 6 March.

The 30-year-old, originally from Pahiatua, had been living at the motel in

central Taupō at the time.

The two men are due to appear in Taupō District Court on Wednesday.

We continue to support the whānau of Mr Woodford and extend our deepest

sympathies at this difficult time as they grieve the loss of their loved one.

Police would like to thank the community for their support and cooperation

throughout the investigation.

We’d like to acknowledge the public for the information we received, which

contributed and assisted our team of detectives piecing together the events

of that morning.

I would also like to acknowledge the dedication of the investigation team,

who have worked tirelessly to achieve this result.

This investigation has spanned several Police districts and has involved a

large number of staff and effort to resolve.

From the initial attending uniform staff to the various investigators, both

from Taupō and other stations across the district, I cannot speak more

highly of their dedication, professionalism and tenacity to get to this point

and hold those involved to account.

Police are unable to provide further information at this time as the matter

is before the courts.

