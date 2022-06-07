UPDATE – Operation Dell: Arrests Made In Homicide Investigation
A 31-year-old man and a 40-year-old man have been
arrested and charged with
murder following the death of Ryan Woodford earlier this year.
Mr Woodford died at the Adelphi Motel in Taupō on Sunday 6 March.
The
30-year-old, originally from Pahiatua, had been living at
the motel in
central Taupō at the time.
The two men are due to appear in Taupō District Court on Wednesday.
We continue to support the whānau of Mr
Woodford and extend our deepest
sympathies at this difficult time as they grieve the loss of their loved one.
Police would like to thank the community for
their support and cooperation
throughout the investigation.
We’d like to acknowledge the public
for the information we received, which
contributed and assisted our team of detectives piecing together the events
of that morning.
I would also like to
acknowledge the dedication of the investigation team,
who have worked tirelessly to achieve this result.
This
investigation has spanned several Police districts and has
involved a
large number of staff and effort to resolve.
From the initial attending uniform staff to
the various investigators, both
from Taupō and other stations across the district, I cannot speak more
highly of their dedication, professionalism and tenacity to get to this point
and hold those involved to account.
Police are unable to provide further
information at this time as the matter
is before the courts.