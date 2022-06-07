Homicide Investigation Launched In Onehunga
A homicide investigation has been launched after a woman
was founded deceased
at an Onehunga address on Sunday.
She was 77-year-old Maria Brown of Onehunga. A
previous statement incorrectly
stated she was 65-years-old.
Police were called to an address on
Moana Avenue, Onehunga around 10am on
Sunday, 5 June after the victim was discovered by a family member.
After the post-mortem examination, Police can
now confirm the death is being
treated as a homicide investigation.
A Police presence remains at the
address however we would like to reassure
the community this is believed to be an isolated incident and we are
following good lines of enquiry.
Anyone with
information that may assist our enquires can contact Police
on
105.
Information can also be provided
anonymously through Crime Stoppers 0800
555
111.