Homicide Investigation Launched In Onehunga

A homicide investigation has been launched after a woman was founded deceased

at an Onehunga address on Sunday.

She was 77-year-old Maria Brown of Onehunga. A previous statement incorrectly

stated she was 65-years-old.

Police were called to an address on Moana Avenue, Onehunga around 10am on

Sunday, 5 June after the victim was discovered by a family member.

After the post-mortem examination, Police can now confirm the death is being

treated as a homicide investigation.

A Police presence remains at the address however we would like to reassure

the community this is believed to be an isolated incident and we are

following good lines of enquiry.

Anyone with information that may assist our enquires can contact Police on

105.

Information can also be provided anonymously through Crime Stoppers 0800 555

111.

