Have You Seen Hazel?

16-year-old Hazel has been missing from her home in Upper Riccarton, Christchurch since Sunday 5 June.

Police and Hazel’s family have concerns for her welfare and would like to see her return home.

If you have seen Hazel or have information as to her whereabouts, please contact Police on 105 and quote file number 220606/1008.

© Scoop Media

