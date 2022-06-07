Have You Seen Hazel?
Tuesday, 7 June 2022, 3:47 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
16-year-old Hazel has been missing from her home in Upper
Riccarton, Christchurch since Sunday 5 June.
Police and Hazel’s
family have concerns for her welfare and would like to see
her return home.
If you have seen Hazel or have
information as to her whereabouts, please contact Police on
105 and quote file number
220606/1008.
