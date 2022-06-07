Serious incident, Newlands
Tuesday, 7 June 2022, 4:20 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Police are attending a serious incident in Newlands,
Wellington.
Cordons are in place and while there is no
ongoing risk to the public, people are asked to avoid the
Kingsbridge Place area.
Further information will be
released when
available.
