Serious Crash, SH 56, Palmerston North - Central
Tuesday, 7 June 2022, 6:11 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Police are responding to a serious crash on SH 56
(Pioneer Highway) involving a car and a motorbike.
The
crash occurred just before 6pm.
Initial indications
suggest serious injuries.
The road will be closed
between Longburn-Rongotea Road and Te Wanaka Road and
diversions are being put in place.
Motorists are
advised to avoid the area and use an alternative
route.
© Scoop Media
Join Scoop Citizen
Scoop is a champion of independent journalism and open publishing - informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from a wide range of sectors. Join us and support the publication of trustworthy, relevant, public interest news, freely accessible to all New Zealanders:
Become a member
Find out more
That giant sucking noise is the sound of the jobs of our nurses, doctors, and midwives being vacuumed up by medical recruiters from New South Wales. The conservative Perrottet NSW state government has just announced ambitious aims to recruit more than 10,000 nurses, doctors and other staff as part of a $A4.5 billion effort to meet the needs of the overwhelmed public health sector across the Tasman...More>>