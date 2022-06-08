UPDATE: Police shooting in Newlands

A number of investigations are underway following the Police shooting of a man at a Newlands house yesterday.

These include a Police Critical Incident Investigation, and the Independent Police Conduct Authority has also been notified.

Police remain at the Kingsbridge Place property today and a cordon is in place.

A forensic scene examination and enquiries with local residents are ongoing.

“We want the local community to know we are in the area and our staff are on hand if they have any concerns,” says Acting Wellington District Commander Inspector Tracey Thompson.

“We also want to thank the Kingsbridge Place residents for their patience while we work in their neighbourhood.”

Wellington Police were called to the family harm incident just before 3pm yesterday.

“On arrival our staff were confronted with a situation where a man was threatening victims, including a woman and a young child, inside the house, says Inspector Thompson.

"While the young child was able to leave the house, the man attempted to barricade himself inside with the woman."

The area was cordoned off and voice appeals were made to the man without success.

Police officers outside the property were able to see the man had a knife to the woman’s throat.

Police fired multiple shots at the man from outside the property, critically wounding him.

He was provided with immediate first aid by Police but he has sadly died at the scene.

The woman suffered non life-threatening injuries and was treated by ambulance staff.

At this time Police will not be releasing the man’s name or age however we can confirm he has gang links.

“We are currently making every effort to ensure his whānau is advised first before we provide any further identifying details,” says Inspector Thompson.

“I do however want to extend my condolences to his loved ones. This was not an outcome anyone involved yesterday wanted.

“We understand that fatal Police incidents are frightening events and the local community will be shaken, especially those who live in Kingsbridge Place."

© Scoop Media

