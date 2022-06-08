Serious Crash, Southwestern Motorway - Auckland City

Emergency services are responding to a serious crash on the AK115

Southwestern Motorway in the northbound lane.

The crash involves multiple vehicles, and one has caught fire near the Massey

on-ramp.

Initial indications are there is serious injuries.

Motorists are advised to be patient as traffic management is put in place.

If it is possible, delay travel or use an alternative route.

