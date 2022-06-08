Serious Crash, Southwestern Motorway - Auckland City
Wednesday, 8 June 2022, 7:42 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Emergency services are responding to a serious crash on
the AK115
Southwestern Motorway in the northbound
lane.
The crash involves multiple vehicles, and one
has caught fire near the Massey
on-ramp.
Initial
indications are there is serious injuries.
Motorists
are advised to be patient as traffic management is put in
place.
If it is possible, delay travel or use an
alternative
route.
© Scoop Media
Join Scoop Citizen
Scoop is a champion of independent journalism and open publishing - informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from a wide range of sectors. Join us and support the publication of trustworthy, relevant, public interest news, freely accessible to all New Zealanders:
Become a member
Find out more
That giant sucking noise is the sound of the jobs of our nurses, doctors, and midwives being vacuumed up by medical recruiters from New South Wales. The conservative Perrottet NSW state government has just announced ambitious aims to recruit more than 10,000 nurses, doctors and other staff as part of a $A4.5 billion effort to meet the needs of the overwhelmed public health sector across the Tasman...More>>