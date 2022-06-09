Clarification: Bower Avenue Firearms Incident
Police continue to appeal for witnesses to a firearms
incident on Bower
Avenue, Christchurch on Monday 6 June.
An earlier release stated that two men were involved.
This was incorrect.
We believe that three men were involved. The two alleged offenders and the
victim who sustained non-life threatening injuries to his face.
Anyone who witnessed this incident or has information that could assist our
investigation is encouraged to come forward.
We believe this was an isolated incident and that there is no ongoing further
risk to the public and we are absolutely committed to finding those
responsible for this offending and holding them to account.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Police on 105 and quote file
number 220606/2587.
Alternatively, information can be provided anonymously via Crime Stoppers on
0800 555 111.