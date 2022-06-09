Appeal For Information Following Spate Of Blenheim Vehicle Break-ins

Police are appealing to the public for information in relation to a number of

thefts from vehicles in Blenheim on Saturday morning.

Police are investigating a spate of offending that occurred in the early

hours of Saturday 4 June 2022 between approximately 3am and 6am.

The offending has occurred in the Springlands area predominantly in and

around McCallum Street and Mowat Street. Properties on Girling Ave, Budge

Street and Costello Ave properties were also targeted.

So far we know of 18 vehicles that were targeted, 9 on Mowat Street alone.

Police would like the public’s help identify the two offenders who have

been captured on CCTV cameras in the area at the time.

Police would also encourage anyone with CCTV cameras who may have captured

their movements around the time of the offending or who may witnessed them in

the area to contact us.

We also want to remind people to always lock their vehicles and to never

leave any valuables in their car.

Anyone with information regarding this offending please contact the Blenheim

Police and quote the file reference 220604/5439.

We also encourage anyone who believes they have been a victim of this

offending but has not yet reported it to Police to contact the Blenheim

Police or call 105.



