Appeal For Information Following Spate Of Blenheim Vehicle Break-ins
Police are appealing to the public for information in
relation to a number of
thefts from vehicles in Blenheim on Saturday morning.
Police are investigating a spate
of offending that occurred in the early
hours of Saturday 4 June 2022 between approximately 3am and 6am.
The
offending has occurred in the Springlands area predominantly
in and
around McCallum Street and Mowat Street. Properties on Girling Ave, Budge
Street and Costello Ave properties were also targeted.
So far we know of 18 vehicles that were targeted, 9 on Mowat Street alone.
Police would like the public’s help identify
the two offenders who have
been captured on CCTV cameras in the area at the time.
Police would also encourage
anyone with CCTV cameras who may have captured
their movements around the time of the offending or who may witnessed them in
the area to contact us.
We also
want to remind people to always lock their vehicles and to
never
leave any valuables in their car.
Anyone with
information regarding this offending please contact the
Blenheim
Police and quote the file reference 220604/5439.
We also encourage anyone who believes
they have been a victim of this
offending but has not yet reported it to Police to contact the Blenheim
Police or call 105.