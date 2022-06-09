Update: Glen Eden homicide

Waitematā District Crime Manager Detective Inspector John Sutton:

Police investigating the death of a man in Glen Eden on Friday morning have this afternoon located a person of interest.

While carrying out a routine enquiry in Dargaville, Police have located a man believed to be involved in the death of Benjamin Mcintosh in Glen Eden on Friday 3 June.

Just after midday, while we were making enquiries at a residential address, a vehicle has arrived but quickly fled the scene upon seeing Police.

Police have pursued the vehicle as it travelled recklessly at high speeds for about 15 minutes.

There were multiple attempts to spike the vehicle, however it continued to attempt to evade Police.

Eventually, the vehicle was successfully spiked on River Road, Dargaville, which slowed the car.

A Police vehicle was subsequently used to bring it to a stop on State Highway 14. Both the fleeing vehicle and the Police vehicle have been damaged as a result.

Two people, a man and a woman, who were both wanted for questioning in relation to the homicide investigation, are now assisting us with our enquiries.

A firearm was also located in the vehicle.

Meanwhile, Police have also located a third person at a West Auckland address who is also assisting us with our investigation.

The investigation is ongoing, and further updates will be provided in due course.

