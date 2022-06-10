Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Nominations Open Soon For Would-be Regional Councillors

Friday, 10 June 2022, 8:47 am
Press Release: Northland Regional Council

People keen to become involved in local body politics and help shape Northland’s future are being encouraged to stand at this year’s local authority elections in October.

An official candidate nomination period starts on 15 July 2022, and Northland’s four councils are collectively keen to encourage a diverse range of people to run for office.

Local authorities will begin hosting information meetings across the North for would-be councillors shortly, including combined events where possible.

For people interested in standing for the Northland Regional Council, it will be holding future councillor information sessions as follows:

Whangārei; 5pm Wednesday 22 June (hosted by Northland Regional Council and Whangarei District Council) Hihiaua Cultural Centre, 56-58 Herekino St

Virtual Elections Hui; 7pm-8pm Thursday 14 July (hosted by Northland Regional Council)

Kaitāia; 5pm Monday 25 July (hosted by Northland Regional Council and Far North District Council) Kaitāia Digital Hub, 66-70 Commerce St

Dargaville; 5pm Thursday 28 July (hosted by Northland Regional Council) Sportsville, Memorial Park, Logan St

Kaikohe; 5pm Wednesday 03 August (hosted by Northland Regional Council and Far North District Council) Te Kona - Digital, Business and Learning Hub, 74 Guy Rd.

Regional council Electoral Officer Dale Ofsoske says nominations for candidates officially open on 15 July 2022.

Anyone keen to stand as a candidate for one of the nine positions on the Northland Regional Council will have from 15 July until noon on 12 August 2022 to get their nominations in.

Mr Ofsoske says anyone aged 18 and over can stand for election provided they’re a New Zealand citizen and enrolled on the Parliamentary electoral roll.

In the regional council’s case seven general councillors will be elected from seven general constituencies (one from each) and two Māori councillors elected from a region-wide Māori constituency (Te Raki).

The general constituencies are Far North, Coastal Central, Coastal South, Kaipara, Mid North, Whangārei Central and Bay of Islands-Whangaroa.

Mr Ofsoske says candidate information booklets are available on the Northland Regional Council website.

Nomination forms will be available from 15 July 2022 from any regional council office, by phoning (0800) 002 004 or downloading one from the council’s website via www.nrc.govt.nz/elections2022

Voting documents will be sent out from 16 September 2022 and must be received by the Electoral Officer by noon on election day, 8 October 2022.

