Update: Glen Eden homicide - arrests made

Waitematā District Crime Manager Detective Inspector John Sutton:

Waitematā Police have arrested and charged two people with the murder of Benjamin Mcintosh in Glen Eden on the morning of Friday 3 June.

Two men, a 23-year-old and a 25-year-old, were located yesterday afternoon and were subsequently arrested and charged overnight.

Meanwhile, a third person, a 24-year-old woman, has been charged as an accessory after the fact in relation to the murder.

All three people will appear via Audio-Visual Link in Waitākere Court today.

Police are not seeking anyone else in relation to this matter.

We would like to thank the community for their support and cooperation throughout the investigation.

Police are unable to provide further information at this time as the matter is before the courts.

