It’s Not Weak To Speak: Mental Health Charity Takes The Talk On The Road

Friday, 10 June 2022, 10:38 am
Press Release: Voices of Hope

NZ mental health charity Voices of Hope will take their It’s Not Weak To Speak mental health awareness evening events to the communities of Christchurch and Auckland next week alongside a nationwide-accessible livestream.

It’s Not Weak To Speak has been one of Voices of Hope’s main messages from the charity’s origin and next week they will spread the talk further with their events featuring lived experience voices and professionals alongside co-founders Jazz Thornton and Genevieve Mora who have fought their own battles with Mental Illness.

Dancing with the Stars 2022 winner and Young New Zealander of the Year Jazz Thornton will be the keynote speaker in both Christchurch and Auckland. Having gone through her own childhood trauma and mental health challenges, Jazz has dedicated her life to providing hope and sharing her journey.

Voices of Hope co-founder and Mental Health advocate Genevieve Mora, who fought her own battle with an eating disorder and OCD, will lead the panel which will feature local lived experience voices (including The Kite Program’s Hannah-Hardy Jones in Christchurch and TV & ZM radio host Bree Tomasel in Auckland) who will share their journey’s alongside professionals sharing their insights to give hope and empower the audience to ultimately spread awareness and help attendees feel less alone in their fight.

The events are free for people to attend with registrations via iTicket (there is a recommended age of 15+ due to the themes being discussed, anyone 14 and under will need to have a parent/caregiver with them). Voices of Hope will be in Christchurch on Tuesday 14th June at Burnside High School’s Aurora Centre and the Auckland event will be held at Diocesan School for Girls’ Arts Centre on Wednesday 15th June. The Auckland event will be live streamed for free on Voices of Hope’s website so that communities outside the region can still access the content being shared.

Panel lead and Voices of Hope co-founder Genevieve Mora says “We are so excited to finally be able to hold in-person events. We have a wonderful lineup of speakers and panelists who I know will inspire our audience through sharing their own lived experience stories of hope.”

The charity knows from their work that when someone shares their own stories and experiences, it allows others to open up and feel safe to do the same - It’s Not Weak To Speak. Voices of Hope wants people who engage with these events to feel inspired, empowered and encouraged to reach out for the help and support they need and deserve. The charity gives thanks to the Withiel Fund Charitable Trust for their support in helping make this a reality.

