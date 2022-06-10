UPDATE - Vincent St burglary - 0800 number set up

Superintendent Karyn Malthus, Auckland City District Commander:

Police have established a dedicated 0800 number and email address for those affected after documents were stolen, then recovered, from the old Auckland Central Police station on Vincent Street.

That number is 0800 462 379 along with the email address Vincent.Support@police.govt.nz.

A detailed examination of the more than 4000 recovered documents is underway and Police are now contacting people identified in 444 data sheets containing names and address details of firearms licence holders to advise them of this breach and that the documents have been recovered.

Police have also identified over 2000 documents which record only address details, however further collation and analysis is required before being able to understand how many individuals those documents actually relate to. In addition, Police will be writing to all individuals identified.

Police will continue to contact affected people over the coming days. More broadly, Police will be contacting all firearms licence holders in the Auckland City Police District via mail to advise them of this incident.

Police continue to encourage anyone who believes they are impacted to contact us to discuss any concerns.

Police undertake daily monitoring of any incidents involving firearm licence holders, which includes theft or burglary reports.

There have been two firearms related burglaries in the Auckland Central Area since the Police burglary, with the first occurring in Stonefields on 22 May and Mt Albert on 6 June, and offenders have been apprehended for both matters.

One incident appears to have been opportunistic and the other a repeat burglary.

There is no evidence to suggest that they are related to the Vincent Street burglary, however the Police investigation team will also look closely at those burglaries and the offenders involved. We can advise that at this stage there have been no incidents linked to information obtained from the burglary of the old Auckland Central Station.

Those contacted by Police will be advised of the situation and advice on the next steps in the process. We continue to advise firearms licence holders to remain vigilant and ensure they have good security measures in place.

