Fatal Crash, Cheltenham Hunterville Road, Manawatu

Police can confirm that a man has died following a single vehicle crash on Cheltenham Hunterville Road, near the Kiwitia Stream Bridge early this morning.

Police were notified of the crash around 3:15am.

Sadly, the driver passed away at the scene.

The Serious Crash Unit has been advised and an investigation is ongoing.

© Scoop Media

