Fatal Crash, Cheltenham Hunterville Road, Manawatu
Sunday, 12 June 2022, 1:47 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Police can confirm that a man has died following a single
vehicle crash on Cheltenham Hunterville Road, near the
Kiwitia Stream Bridge early this morning.
Police were
notified of the crash around 3:15am.
Sadly, the driver
passed away at the scene.
The Serious Crash Unit has
been advised and an investigation is
ongoing.
