Have You Seen Jonathan Rivers?
Monday, 13 June 2022, 2:22 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
42-year-old Jonathan has been missing from his home in
Masterton since this morning.
If anyone has seen his
car which is pictured below, please contact Police with that
information.
Jonathan’s family and Police have
serious concerns for his welfare.
Anyone with
information relating to Jonathan’s whereabouts is urged to
call 111 and quote file number
P050895548.
