Police Apprehends Offenders As Ram-raid Investigations Continue

Police have executed four search warrants and recovered stolen property as part of a concerted effort to disrupt gang activity and stymie commercial burglaries in Whangārei.

The warrants were executed at residential addresses in Whangārei late last week.

At one address Police recovered 260 vapes believed to have been stolen during a recent ram-raid style commercial burglary.

A 24-year-old male with gang associations has been charged with possession for supply of cannabis and is due to appear in the Whangārei District Court.

Two youths, aged 15 and 17, have also been referred to Youth Aid in relation to a second ram-raid style burglary and a shoplifting incident.

The investigation is ongoing, and Police cannot rule out further charges being laid.

Police want to reassure the community that we are working hard to hold those who participate in unlawful behaviour, to account.

We acknowledge this type of offending causes concern and harm in our community and it will not be tolerated.

We encourage people to report any suspicious behaviour to Police.

You can do this by calling 105 or 111, if it’s happening now.

Information can also be provided anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.

