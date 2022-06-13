Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Police Apprehends Offenders As Ram-raid Investigations Continue

Monday, 13 June 2022, 6:52 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police

Police have executed four search warrants and recovered stolen property as part of a concerted effort to disrupt gang activity and stymie commercial burglaries in Whangārei.

The warrants were executed at residential addresses in Whangārei late last week.

At one address Police recovered 260 vapes believed to have been stolen during a recent ram-raid style commercial burglary.

A 24-year-old male with gang associations has been charged with possession for supply of cannabis and is due to appear in the Whangārei District Court.

Two youths, aged 15 and 17, have also been referred to Youth Aid in relation to a second ram-raid style burglary and a shoplifting incident.

The investigation is ongoing, and Police cannot rule out further charges being laid.

Police want to reassure the community that we are working hard to hold those who participate in unlawful behaviour, to account.

We acknowledge this type of offending causes concern and harm in our community and it will not be tolerated.

We encourage people to report any suspicious behaviour to Police.

You can do this by calling 105 or 111, if it’s happening now.

Information can also be provided anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.

© Scoop Media

Join Scoop Citizen

Scoop is a champion of independent journalism and open publishing - informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from a wide range of sectors. Join us and support the publication of trustworthy, relevant, public interest news, freely accessible to all New Zealanders:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from New Zealand Police on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On The Flaws In National’s Pet Solution To Gangs And Poverty


In the 50 years since Norm Kirk first promised to take the bikes off the bikies, our politicians have tried again and again to win votes by promising to crack down on gangs. Canterbury University academic Jarrod Gilbert (an expert on New Zealand’s gang culture) recently gave chapter and verse on the decades of political posturing about gangs – led by the likes of Mike Moore and others - and the paltry outcomes, which have consistently been ineffectual. In today’s political climate, Gilbert’s research into the 1990s political panic about gangs still remains highly relevant...
More>>



 
 


Speaker: Statement From Trevor Mallard
“On Friday I advised the Governor General of my intention to resign from the position of Speaker of the House of Representatives in August,” Trevor Mallard said. “I have had the honour of being unanimously elected three times... More>>

ALSO:



National: Proposes New Powers To Tackle Gangs
A National Government would ban gang patches in public places and give Police new powers to tackle gangs, Opposition Leader Christopher Luxon said today... More>>


Health: Government Takes Bowel Cancer Programme Nationwide
The Government’s lifesaving bowel-screening programme is now available across the whole country, Health Minister Andrew Little said today... More>>



Minister Of Defence: Addresses Premier Defence Summit On Climate Security
Defence Minister Peeni Henare joined a panel of Defence Ministers to discuss climate security at the 19th Annual Shangri-La Dialogue in Singapore today... More>>


Government: Māori Electoral Option Bill Removes Barriers To Voting For Māori
Justice Minister Kris Faafoi has announced that the Māori Electoral Option will be changed to allow Māori voters to switch electoral rolls at any time. The bill is expected to be introduced to the House in the coming weeks... More>>


Electoral Commission: Voting Starts In The Tauranga By-election
Voting gets underway tomorrow in the Tauranga by-election to choose a new local member of Parliament. ‘If you’re enrolled in the Tauranga electorate, you can vote at an advance voting place from Saturday 4 June... More>>

work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 
 