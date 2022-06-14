Police Accept IPCA Findings
Police accept the findings of an Independent Police
Conduct Authority (IPCA)
report that found the use of a Police dog was justified in the arrest of a
man in Whangārei.
Shortly after 11:40pm on 23 April 2021, a
Police dog handler was called to
locate a man who failed to stop at an alcohol checkpoint in Whangārei,
before abandoning his vehicle and fleeing on foot.
His manner
of driving through the checkpoint had also caused a Police
officer
to take evasive action to avoid being hit.
The Police dog handler and his dog located the
man who continued to try and
evade arrest, despite voice appeals from Police to stop. As a result, the
officer released his dog who subsequently bit the man on the arm, causing
minor injuries.
After his arrest, the man
was found to have an outstanding warrant for
several serious offences.
The IPCA found the use of a Police
dog in the arrest of the man was
justified.
We accept and agree with these findings.
The potential
risk this man posed to the community, other road users, and
our
staff was very high. His apprehension prevented any further risk.