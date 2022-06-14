Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Police Accept IPCA Findings

Tuesday, 14 June 2022, 10:13 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police

Police accept the findings of an Independent Police Conduct Authority (IPCA)
report that found the use of a Police dog was justified in the arrest of a
man in Whangārei.

Shortly after 11:40pm on 23 April 2021, a Police dog handler was called to
locate a man who failed to stop at an alcohol checkpoint in Whangārei,
before abandoning his vehicle and fleeing on foot.

His manner of driving through the checkpoint had also caused a Police officer
to take evasive action to avoid being hit.

The Police dog handler and his dog located the man who continued to try and
evade arrest, despite voice appeals from Police to stop. As a result, the
officer released his dog who subsequently bit the man on the arm, causing
minor injuries.

After his arrest, the man was found to have an outstanding warrant for
several serious offences.

The IPCA found the use of a Police dog in the arrest of the man was
justified.

We accept and agree with these findings.

The potential risk this man posed to the community, other road users, and our
staff was very high. His apprehension prevented any further risk.

