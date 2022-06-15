Police make additional arrest over Papakura firearm incident

Detective Inspector Shaun Vickers, Counties Manukau CIB:

Police have made a further arrest as part of an investigation into a firearms incident in Papakura on 3 June.

Overnight, Counties Manukau Police executed a search warrant at an Ōtāhuhu address.

A 25-year-old man was located at the residential address and was arrested by Police.

He is due to appear in the Papakura District Court today charged with wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm and unlawful possession of a firearm.

This follows an earlier arrest in the investigation of an 18-year-old man.

Police continue to have a low tolerance for the reckless level of violence that was on display earlier this month and we reassure the community that such incidents are taken extremely seriously.

Police would still like to hear from the public who may have information to assist the investigation.

They are asked to contact Police on 105 quoting the file number 220603/3177 or by calling Crime Stoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.



