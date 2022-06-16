Rural Lookout App A Helping Hand In Crime Reporting

The Reporting rural crime is easier now, after last month’s successful pilot launch of the Police ‘Rural Lookout’ app.

Since its inception on May 4th, there have been more than 2100 community members download the App, and nearly 50 incidents reported.

Hurunui District’s Mayor Marie Black is right behind the Rural Lookout initiative, and as a rural person herself she hugely values the purpose this app serves for rural property owners, workers and those on lifestyle blocks.

She is thrilled her District is part of the pilot programme, alongside Waimakariri District.

“How fortunate for rural residents of the Hurunui District to be part of the Police ‘Rural Lookout’ app, a fabulous tool to ensure reporting is easy for unlawful behaviours,” she said.

She is confident the app will ensure communities can keep themselves safer, and have confidence they can get assistance from the police when it’s needed.

“This two-year pilot programme will provide much needed information which is so valuable for police, to enable them to support rural crime prevention.”

Senior Constable Tony Maw of Rangiora Police said the feedback from users has been great, comments including it was quick and easy to make a report, increased confidence to report occurrences that might not have otherwise been reported, and Police are doing well at following up app reports quickly.

Constable Maw said the most common reports have been about suspicious vehicles including anti-social driving such as ‘boy racing,’ damage to personal property, and suspicious drone activity.

“If you see a vehicle you suspect is related to the unlawful drone activity, record the number plate and even take a photo.”

He wanted to reiterate that the app is not for emergencies, and 111 is still the best option for anything that is happening now.

“While we are off to a good start, we really need the support of the rural community to download and use Rural Lookout, to ensure our success,” said Constable Maw.

For more information on the app, visit www.rurallookout.co.nz

Upcoming workshops:

There are three catered workshops coming up in Hurunui in collaboration with FMG, Federated Farmers and the Police, focussed on preventing rural crime in your area.

There will be information and a demonstration on the app, followed by a panel session.

Day 1:

28th June 2022

Amberley Hotel 12pm–2pm

Day 2:

29th June 2022

Cheviot Hotel 12pm–2pm

Hurunui Hotel 6pm–8pm

RSVP: email to rsvp@fmg.co.nz

