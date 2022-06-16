Correction - Vehicle In Clutha River
Thursday, 16 June 2022, 5:34 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
An earlier release referred to a vehicle being located in
the Clutha River today.
While Police have not sighted
the vehicle, we have information to suggest the vehicle is
in the river.
We apologise for any confusion
caused.
At this time there are no plans to recover the
vehicle.
As previously advised, the sole occupant has
been located safe and
well.
