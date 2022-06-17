Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Kiwi Coast - Northland Regional Council Re-sign Partnership

Friday, 17 June 2022, 8:55 am
Press Release: Northland Regional Council

The Kiwi Coast Trust (KCT) and Northland Regional Council (NRC) have re-signed a successful partnership five years after entering a formal working agreement.

Jack Craw, who chairs the council’s Biosecurity and Biodiversity Working Party, says both parties wish to continue their successful relationship to ensure biodiversity gains made to date can be sustained and further amplified.

He says KCT provides a regional platform of support and coordination of grassroots conservation across Northland and as part of the partnership, the council will contribute $188,480 annually to Kiwi Coast over the next five years.

Kiwi Coast Coordinator Ngaire Sullivan says 207 entities are currently linked into Kiwi Coast, 201 of which are community, hapū or iwi-led projects. "Collectively, these groups and projects manage approximately 235,000 hectares."

Ms Sullivan says the number of entities collaborating in Kiwi Coast has more than quadrupled since the initiative got underway in 2012.

"The momentum shows no signs of slowing down as more Northlanders get involved in actively caring for their native forests and wildlife and link into Kiwi Coast. Supporting groups to connect pest control networks, find efficiencies and maximise ecological gains remain key actions of the KCT."

Kiwi Coast’s collated trap catch data shows that 591,584 animal pests have been trapped by groups and projects involved in the Kiwi Coast over the last nine years. On average, over 1900 animal pests are now trapped every week.

Ms Sullivan says monitoring data show upward trends of Northland brown kiwi populations and the continued expansion of highly sensitive threatened species such as pāteke / brown teal where sustained pest control is being carried out.

"Over the last five years, the KCT-NRC Partnership has provided a strong foundation of support for community, hapū and iwi led conservation projects. Together, KCT and NRC have encouraged groups to collaborate, build skills and confidently implement long-term ecological plans to enable their special local places and taonga species to flourish."

Councillor Craw says looking to the future, continued growth of landscape-scale predator suppression and support of community, hapū and iwi aspirations for pest-free peninsulas will further boost native wildlife populations across a variety of ecosystems.

"This will not only support the continued revitalisation of Northland’s biodiversity, but also create new opportunities for threatened species recovery and reintroduction."

Caption for image ‘Kiwi Coast NRC signing - 20220616'

Northland Regional Council CEO Malcolm Nicolson, left, and Kiwi Coast Chair Mike Camm at yesterday’s (Thurs 16 June) partnership signing. (photo credit, Malcolm Pullman)

© Scoop Media

Join Scoop Citizen

Scoop is a champion of independent journalism and open publishing - informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from a wide range of sectors. Join us and support the publication of trustworthy, relevant, public interest news, freely accessible to all New Zealanders:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Northland Regional Council on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On The Price Tag For Closer US Military Ties


So far, the closer military relationship envisaged by Jacinda Ardern and Joseph Biden at their recent White House meeting has been analysed mainly in terms of what this means for our supposedly “independent” foreign policy. Not much attention has been paid to what having more interoperable defence forces might mean for the New Zealand taxpayer...
More>>



 
 


Travel: Pre-departure Tests Removed From June 20
Travellers to New Zealand will no longer need a COVID-19 pre-departure test from 11.59pm Monday 20 June, COVID-19 Response Minister Dr Ayesha Verrall announced today... More>>


Pharmac: Announces First Round Of Medicine Funding Decisions Following $191m Budget Increase
Pharmac today announces the first round of changes to medicines funding following its $191 million pharmaceutical budget increase over the next two years... More>>

Government: PM Ardern Shares Warm Meeting With Samoa PM
Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern had a warm and productive meeting with Samoa Prime Minister Fiamē Naomi Mata’afa in Wellington, today... More>>




Economy: Global Challenges Reflected In March Quarter GDP
The volatile global situation has been reflected in today’s quarterly GDP figures, although strong annual growth shows New Zealand is still well positioned to deal with the challenging global environment, Grant Robertson said... More>>


Statistics: Current Account Deficit Continues To Widen
The seasonally adjusted current account deficit widened to $8.5 billion in the March 2022 quarter, from $6.6 billion in the December 2021 quarter, Stats NZ said today... More>>

Judge Frances Eivers: Role Of Children's Commissioner Under Threat
How can we trust our democratic process when people’s voices are ignored?
Against the will of the public, Parliament’s Social Services and Community Select Committee has pushed the Oversight... More>>

work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 
 