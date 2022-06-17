Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

High Incidence Of (Kennel) Canine Cough In Dunedin

Friday, 17 June 2022, 12:14 pm
Press Release: PetSure

VetChat, a leading telehealth service for pets operating in New Zealand says that it has noted a high incidence of (Kennel) Canine Cough in Dunedin. The service wants all New Zealand dog-carers to be aware of the symptoms and treatments for the disease and to assist in preventing it spreading.

Canine cough is often referred to as “kennel cough” or a tracheitis, and can describe a number of bacterial or viral conditions causing a cough in dogs (much like a cold in humans!). The cough is usually a loud hacking cough, and almost sounds like something is caught in their throat. This is often viral, or can be bacterial, and it is highly contagious to other dogs only. It has nothing to do with COVID-19. With canine (kennel) cough, affected dogs are usually otherwise bright and happy, have no temperature and are eating normally. The cough can last 1-3 weeks.

CEO Dr Claire Jenkins said that the service has seen an increase in the number of reported cases in Dunedin and it wants dog-carers across New Zealand to be vigilant about the disease.

“There has been an increase in recent weeks in the number of cases of canine cough we are seeing through our telehealth service in Dunedin. We don’t know if this is reflected New Zealand wide, but it is important to raise awareness and ensure dog-carers are aware of the condition and what to do.”

“There are vaccinations for Canine Cough but they do not provide 100% cover. Like the flu, even if your dog is vaccinated against the common strains, they are often not 100% protected, and there are other causative strains for the cough.”

“Depending on the case and whether your dog has concurrent disease, treatment often involves anti-inflammatories, sometimes antibiotics, rest and isolation from other dogs.”

“If your dog presents with a cough, please keep your dog away from other dogs and call your Vet for advice to find out what the best approach is. Always give your Vet a heads up though if you’re coming in with a dog with a cough, as it’s best that you’re not in the waiting room where they could potentially spread the cough further to other dogs.”

“If you can’t get an appointment and you are worried about the health of your pet, you can go to our website VetChat.nz and our team of trusted registered Vets, are on standby to provide advice and triage. You can describe and show your pets issue, and learn what needs to be done.”

Whether it’s fully managed at home, or until your Vet opens; or right away if local referral is needed. Our Vets can also help you find your nearest open Veterinary clinic.” Dr Jenkins Concluded.

