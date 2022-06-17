Team NZ Prepares For Largest Butchery Event On Earth

On 3 September 2022, the Golden 1 Center - home of NBA’s Sacramento Kings - will trade basketballs for butchers’ blocks to host the eighth World Butchers’ Challenge event - presented by Gascon Cattle of Bench Creek Ranch and Promega Food.

Limited tickets are available via Ticketmaster, giving spectators a chance to witness the expertise, discipline and creativity of close to 100 of the world’s most skilled butchers as they compete to be crowned the best in their craft.

Newcomers to the event this year, Canada, Wales, Iceland and Portugal will join 10 other countries - including defending champions Ireland - in Sacramento, making this the largest event in its history.

Danny Johnson, captain of the Butchers of America team, is excited to host the competition in his hometown of Sacramento.

“The countdown is well and truly on and we are leaving no cut uncarved in our preparation for an event that we’ve been waiting three years for. We can’t wait to welcome guests from across the globe to the farm-to-fork capital of America, here in Sacramento and, to put on a show worthy of an arena like the Golden 1 Center.”

The three-hour challenge will see each team demonstrate their superior carving, boning and finishing skills - underpinned by their own creative and cultural flair. The winning team will receive the coveted Friedr. Dick Golden Knife Trophy.

Ashley Gray, CEO of The World Butchers’ Challenge said guests should expect a spectacular showdown.

“This event is a one-of-a-kind experience for guests. From the shock factor of seeing the sheer strength of these butchers as whole sides of beef are broken down in mere minutes, to witnessing the delicate flair and speed of products being plated up, one after the other. We cannot wait to show off what these teams are capable of this Autumn.”

Tickets, costing $15.24 USD each, include admission to the World Champion Butcher Apprentice & Young Butcher Competition presented by Pure Black Beef and is held on Friday 2 September, 2022.

These two categories, modeled on the same concept as the World Butchers’ Challenge, are individual competitions which recognise and reward upcoming talent in the industry.

On Sunday 3 September, the WBC Devro World’s Best Sausage Awards will also take place in a closed judging session. Sausages represented from the Northern and Southern hemispheres will be judged on appearance/texture, taste and aroma.

For more information on the competition including the full history and team bios, visit worldbutcherschallenge.com.

The 2022 World Butchers’ Challenge is proudly sponsored by Gascon Cattle of Bench Creek Ranch and Promega Food, Devro, Friedr. Dick, Pure Black Beef, Cushman & Wakefield, Llano Seco, Markstein Beverage Company, Mary’s Free-Range Chicken, Stemple Creek Ranch and Superior Farm.

