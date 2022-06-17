Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Team NZ Prepares For Largest Butchery Event On Earth

Friday, 17 June 2022, 12:20 pm
Press Release: World Butchers Challenge

On 3 September 2022, the Golden 1 Center - home of NBA’s Sacramento Kings - will trade basketballs for butchers’ blocks to host the eighth World Butchers’ Challenge event - presented by Gascon Cattle of Bench Creek Ranch and Promega Food.

Limited tickets are available via Ticketmaster, giving spectators a chance to witness the expertise, discipline and creativity of close to 100 of the world’s most skilled butchers as they compete to be crowned the best in their craft.

Newcomers to the event this year, Canada, Wales, Iceland and Portugal will join 10 other countries - including defending champions Ireland - in Sacramento, making this the largest event in its history.

Danny Johnson, captain of the Butchers of America team, is excited to host the competition in his hometown of Sacramento.

“The countdown is well and truly on and we are leaving no cut uncarved in our preparation for an event that we’ve been waiting three years for. We can’t wait to welcome guests from across the globe to the farm-to-fork capital of America, here in Sacramento and, to put on a show worthy of an arena like the Golden 1 Center.”

The three-hour challenge will see each team demonstrate their superior carving, boning and finishing skills - underpinned by their own creative and cultural flair. The winning team will receive the coveted Friedr. Dick Golden Knife Trophy.

Ashley Gray, CEO of The World Butchers’ Challenge said guests should expect a spectacular showdown.

“This event is a one-of-a-kind experience for guests. From the shock factor of seeing the sheer strength of these butchers as whole sides of beef are broken down in mere minutes, to witnessing the delicate flair and speed of products being plated up, one after the other. We cannot wait to show off what these teams are capable of this Autumn.”

Tickets, costing $15.24 USD each, include admission to the World Champion Butcher Apprentice & Young Butcher Competition presented by Pure Black Beef and is held on Friday 2 September, 2022.

These two categories, modeled on the same concept as the World Butchers’ Challenge, are individual competitions which recognise and reward upcoming talent in the industry.

On Sunday 3 September, the WBC Devro World’s Best Sausage Awards will also take place in a closed judging session. Sausages represented from the Northern and Southern hemispheres will be judged on appearance/texture, taste and aroma.

For more information on the competition including the full history and team bios, visit worldbutcherschallenge.com.

The 2022 World Butchers’ Challenge is proudly sponsored by Gascon Cattle of Bench Creek Ranch and Promega Food, Devro, Friedr. Dick, Pure Black Beef, Cushman & Wakefield, Llano Seco, Markstein Beverage Company, Mary’s Free-Range Chicken, Stemple Creek Ranch and Superior Farm.

© Scoop Media

Join Scoop Citizen

Scoop is a champion of independent journalism and open publishing - informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from a wide range of sectors. Join us and support the publication of trustworthy, relevant, public interest news, freely accessible to all New Zealanders:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from World Butchers Challenge on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On The Penny Wong Visit


Good grief. Has foreign policy commentary really devolved to the point where our diplomatic effort is being measured by how many overseas trips have been taken by our Foreign Minister? Weird, but apparently so. All this week, a series of media policy wonks have been invidiously comparing how many trips offshore Nanaia Mahuta has been taking, when compared to her Australian counterpart. Even allowing for how Covid has made foreign trips a rarity for everyone over the past two years… If we’re truly going to resort to a frequent flier standard for measuring diplomatic effectiveness, then Murray McCully would be the greatest Foreign Minister in this country’s history. Believe me, he wasn’t...
More>>



 
 


Travel: Pre-departure Tests Removed From June 20
Travellers to New Zealand will no longer need a COVID-19 pre-departure test from 11.59pm Monday 20 June, COVID-19 Response Minister Dr Ayesha Verrall announced today... More>>


Pharmac: Announces First Round Of Medicine Funding Decisions Following $191m Budget Increase
Pharmac today announces the first round of changes to medicines funding following its $191 million pharmaceutical budget increase over the next two years... More>>

Government: PM Ardern Shares Warm Meeting With Samoa PM
Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern had a warm and productive meeting with Samoa Prime Minister Fiamē Naomi Mata’afa in Wellington, today... More>>




Economy: Global Challenges Reflected In March Quarter GDP
The volatile global situation has been reflected in today’s quarterly GDP figures, although strong annual growth shows New Zealand is still well positioned to deal with the challenging global environment, Grant Robertson said... More>>


Statistics: Current Account Deficit Continues To Widen
The seasonally adjusted current account deficit widened to $8.5 billion in the March 2022 quarter, from $6.6 billion in the December 2021 quarter, Stats NZ said today... More>>

Judge Frances Eivers: Role Of Children's Commissioner Under Threat
How can we trust our democratic process when people’s voices are ignored?
Against the will of the public, Parliament’s Social Services and Community Select Committee has pushed the Oversight... More>>

work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 
 