Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Stolen Bikes Recovered In Wellington

Friday, 17 June 2022, 2:41 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police

Police recovered five stolen bikes from a Wellington property on Thursday, as
a result of ongoing efforts to target this type of offending in the district.

Three bikes have already been reunited with their rightful owner and Police
are working to identify who the other two bikes belong to.

This is a great result for our staff and our communities. It is great to be
able to contact a victim of a high value burglary and inform them that we
have recovered their stolen items.

Further to yesterday's result, staff recovered three e-bikes, a mountain
bike, two motorbikes and a stolen vehicle last week.

A 24-year-old man is facing charges in relation to receiving stolen property.

These results reflect the commitment of our staff to investigate all matters
reported and we will continue to recover stolen property where possible.

We rely on the public to be our eyes and ears, and ask anyone who sees any
suspicious activity, including an excessive amount of bikes at a private
address, or a person carrying tools such as grinders or bolt cutters near
bike racks, to report it to us.

Often these thefts are occurring in broad daylight, so please if you notice
anything out of the ordinary report it to Police immediately.

A key focus for Police is preventing crime from happening in the first place.

It’s important to ensure your bike is locked, placed in a brightly lit and
public area, and you have taken note of the serial number.

The 529 Garage (free bike registration service) [1] was launched earlier this
year by Canterbury Police and Christchurch City Council, and is a useful
service for bike owners to enter their serial number, details of any
identifying features, as well as photos of their bike.

Police would also like to remind the community to be cautious when buying or
selling online and to trust your instincts – if it sounds to good to be
true, it probably is and you should report it to Police.

We take burglary and theft incidents seriously, if you are in a situation
where you feel unsafe, or you see something suspicious, call 111 immediately.

To report a crime after it has happened, contact Police on 105, or
anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.
 

© Scoop Media

Join Scoop Citizen

Scoop is a champion of independent journalism and open publishing - informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from a wide range of sectors. Join us and support the publication of trustworthy, relevant, public interest news, freely accessible to all New Zealanders:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from New Zealand Police on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On The Penny Wong Visit


Good grief. Has foreign policy commentary really devolved to the point where our diplomatic effort is being measured by how many overseas trips have been taken by our Foreign Minister? Weird, but apparently so. All this week, a series of media policy wonks have been invidiously comparing how many trips offshore Nanaia Mahuta has been taking, when compared to her Australian counterpart. Even allowing for how Covid has made foreign trips a rarity for everyone over the past two years… If we’re truly going to resort to a frequent flier standard for measuring diplomatic effectiveness, then Murray McCully would be the greatest Foreign Minister in this country’s history. Believe me, he wasn’t...
More>>



 
 


Travel: Pre-departure Tests Removed From June 20
Travellers to New Zealand will no longer need a COVID-19 pre-departure test from 11.59pm Monday 20 June, COVID-19 Response Minister Dr Ayesha Verrall announced today... More>>


Pharmac: Announces First Round Of Medicine Funding Decisions Following $191m Budget Increase
Pharmac today announces the first round of changes to medicines funding following its $191 million pharmaceutical budget increase over the next two years... More>>

Government: PM Ardern Shares Warm Meeting With Samoa PM
Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern had a warm and productive meeting with Samoa Prime Minister Fiamē Naomi Mata’afa in Wellington, today... More>>




Economy: Global Challenges Reflected In March Quarter GDP
The volatile global situation has been reflected in today’s quarterly GDP figures, although strong annual growth shows New Zealand is still well positioned to deal with the challenging global environment, Grant Robertson said... More>>


Statistics: Current Account Deficit Continues To Widen
The seasonally adjusted current account deficit widened to $8.5 billion in the March 2022 quarter, from $6.6 billion in the December 2021 quarter, Stats NZ said today... More>>

Judge Frances Eivers: Role Of Children's Commissioner Under Threat
How can we trust our democratic process when people’s voices are ignored?
Against the will of the public, Parliament’s Social Services and Community Select Committee has pushed the Oversight... More>>

work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 
 