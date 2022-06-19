Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Answer The Call For Your Community – Volunteer With Coastguard!

Sunday, 19 June 2022, 5:09 pm
Press Release: Coastguard

This National Volunteer Week, Coastguard is asking people to answer the call in their local community by stepping up and supporting Kiwis on the water.

From Coastguard Rescue Vessel crew and shore crew to governance positions, Units across Aotearoa are looking for fresh faces to add new expertise, experience and passion – all in the name of saving lives at sea.

To recognise National Volunteer Week, Coastguard has launched a dedicated volunteer website which celebrates the role that Coastguard volunteers play on and off the water – with videos, bios and interviews to give people an insight into what volunteering with Coastguard is like. The website is also a one-stop shop to search through all vacancies and apply to join our whānau.

Coastguard New Zealand CEO Callum Gillespie encourages people from all walks of life to volunteer for Coastguard.

“Volunteers are the lifeblood of Coastguard. From the volunteers who brave the wind and rain to save lives, to those on shore who ensure finances are kept up-to-date and training modules are complete – every one of our 2,000 volunteers make a difference in their community,” he said.

“We are delighted to welcome a new wave of volunteers – bringing courage, care and commitment to support their units in continuing to serve their communities with pride and distinction on the water and in the air.”

If you would like to learn more about the various volunteering vacancies across Aotearoa, check out our volunteering website here.

