Serious Crash, SH6 Kaituna - Tasman

Emergency services are at the scene of a serious crash on SH6, Kaituna,

between Lamberts and Camerons Roads.

Police were called about 1.40pm.

Initial indications suggest there have been serious injuries.

The road is closed, and diversions will be in place.

Motorists should avoid the area if possible.

