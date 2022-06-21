UPDATE: Firearms Incident Near Matamata
Tuesday, 21 June 2022, 2:53 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Waikato Police have located the person we were looking
for near Matamata
today.
He is now being spoken to
by Police in relation to the firearms incident that
left
one man with a gunshot injury early this morning.
The
victim remains in a serious condition in
hospital.
Police are still in the area making
enquiries and conducting a forensic
scene
examination.
Police would like to thank local
residents for their co-operation and
assistance.
We
are not seeking anybody else in relation to the
matter.
