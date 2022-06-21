UPDATE: Firearms Incident Near Matamata

Waikato Police have located the person we were looking for near Matamata

today.

He is now being spoken to by Police in relation to the firearms incident that

left one man with a gunshot injury early this morning.

The victim remains in a serious condition in hospital.

Police are still in the area making enquiries and conducting a forensic scene

examination.

Police would like to thank local residents for their co-operation and

assistance.

We are not seeking anybody else in relation to the matter.

