Appeal For Witnesses To Gisborne Incident
Tuesday, 21 June 2022, 2:54 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Police would like to hear from any witnesses to an
incident that occurred in
Kaiti, Gisborne on Friday
afternoon.
About 12:20pm two men reportedly pulled a
vehicle up next to another man who
was walking down
Wainui Road, and threatened him with a firearm.
The two
men then chased the victim, who attempted to get into a
member of the
public's vehicle before running to a nearby
store.
The two men followed the victim into the store and
allegedly robbed him of a
number of items.
A
19-year-old man has been charged with aggravated robbery and
driving while
suspended in relation to the incident, and
has been remanded in custody to
reappear in Gisborne
District Court on 29 June.
Police would like to hear from
anyone who may have witnessed any part of
the
incident.
A number of members of the public are
believed to have been in the area at
the time.
Anyone
with information is asked to contact Police on 105 and quote
file
number
220617/1116.
