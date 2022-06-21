Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Appeal For Witnesses To Gisborne Incident

Tuesday, 21 June 2022, 2:54 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police

Police would like to hear from any witnesses to an incident that occurred in
Kaiti, Gisborne on Friday afternoon.
About 12:20pm two men reportedly pulled a vehicle up next to another man who
was walking down Wainui Road, and threatened him with a firearm.
The two men then chased the victim, who attempted to get into a member of the
public's vehicle before running to a nearby store.
The two men followed the victim into the store and allegedly robbed him of a
number of items.
A 19-year-old man has been charged with aggravated robbery and driving while
suspended in relation to the incident, and has been remanded in custody to
reappear in Gisborne District Court on 29 June.
Police would like to hear from anyone who may have witnessed any part of the
incident.
A number of members of the public are believed to have been in the area at
the time.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Police on 105 and quote file
number 220617/1116.

© Scoop Media

Join Scoop Citizen

Scoop is a champion of independent journalism and open publishing - informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from a wide range of sectors. Join us and support the publication of trustworthy, relevant, public interest news, freely accessible to all New Zealanders:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from New Zealand Police on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On The Fate Of Julian Assange


Has swapping Scott Morrison for Anthony Albanese made any discernible difference to Australia’s relations with the US, China, the Pacific and New Zealand? Not so far. For example: Albanese has asked for more time to “consider” his response to New Zealand’s long running complaints about the so called “501” deportations back to this country. Really? He needs more time to figure out a response? OK, but the clock is ticking.
The Julian Assange situation is a lot more urgent. Assange’s deportation to the United States has now been okayed by the British courts and also - crucially – by its government. At any moment, Assange could be on a plane and headed for a US prison. He is facing the prospect of 175 years in jail...
More>>



 
 


Government: Prime Minister To Travel To Europe And Australia
Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern will leave this weekend to travel to Europe and Australia for a range of trade, tourism and foreign policy events... More>>

ALSO:


International Business Forum: WTO Back In Business
The NZIBF welcomes the outcome of the WTO 12th Ministerial Council meeting in Geneva and congratulates Trade Minister O’Connor and officials... More>>



Electoral Commission: Tauranga by-election preliminary results
The Electoral Commission has released the preliminary results for the 18 June 2022 parliamentary by-election in the Tauranga electorate... More>>

ALSO:


World Vision: New Zealand Urged To Meet Quota As New Report Finds Hunger, Violence, And Death Rates Increase For Refugees
World Vision is calling for New Zealand to work harder to meet its refugee quota in the wake of a new report which shows that life has deteriorated significantly in the past two years for refugees in 11 hard-hit countries... More>>


Economy: Global Challenges Reflected In March Quarter GDP
The volatile global situation has been reflected in today’s quarterly GDP figures, although strong annual growth shows New Zealand is still well positioned to deal with the challenging global environment, Grant Robertson said... More>>


Statistics: Current Account Deficit Continues To Widen
The seasonally adjusted current account deficit widened to $8.5 billion in the March 2022 quarter, from $6.6 billion in the December 2021 quarter, Stats NZ said today... More>>


work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 
 