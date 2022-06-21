Request From Family - Picton Crash
Tuesday, 21 June 2022, 7:55 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
An investigation is ongoing into the circumstances of the
fatal crash south
of Picton on Sunday, in which seven
people died.
Police continue to make enquiries on
behalf of the Coroner, and remain
focused on supporting
the victims in this crash and our first
responders.
The family and friends of the victims do
not wish to make further comment to
the media.
We
ask that you respect their need for privacy in dealing with
this
monumental
loss.
© Scoop Media
Join Scoop Citizen
Scoop is a champion of independent journalism and open publishing - informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from a wide range of sectors. Join us and support the publication of trustworthy, relevant, public interest news, freely accessible to all New Zealanders:
Become a member
Find out more
Has swapping Scott Morrison for Anthony Albanese made any discernible difference to Australia’s relations with the US, China, the Pacific and New Zealand? Not so far. For example: Albanese has asked for more time to “consider” his response to New Zealand’s long running complaints about the so called “501” deportations back to this country. Really? He needs more time to figure out a response? OK, but the clock is ticking.
The Julian Assange situation is a lot more urgent. Assange’s deportation to the United States has now been okayed by the British courts and also - crucially – by its government. At any moment, Assange could be on a plane and headed for a US prison. He is facing the prospect of 175 years in jail...More>>