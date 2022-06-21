Request From Family - Picton Crash

An investigation is ongoing into the circumstances of the fatal crash south

of Picton on Sunday, in which seven people died.

Police continue to make enquiries on behalf of the Coroner, and remain

focused on supporting the victims in this crash and our first responders.

The family and friends of the victims do not wish to make further comment to

the media.

We ask that you respect their need for privacy in dealing with this

monumental loss.

© Scoop Media

