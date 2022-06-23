Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Volunteer Wellington '.nz Mahi Aroha Awards 2022

Thursday, 23 June 2022, 12:06 pm
Press Release: Volunteer Wellington

Volunteer Wellington is delighted to announce the winners of the ‘.nz Mahi Aroha Awards 2022’.

These awards recognise outstanding volunteers making a positive impact in the Greater Wellington community. The Honorable Minister for the Community & Voluntary Sector Priyanca Radhakrishnan spoke at the event about the importance of volunteering.

A quote from the Ministers speech: “Volunteering brings people together; it builds communities and creates a better society for everyone. Together, through volunteering, we are changing our communities for the better.”

This year, we had three categories, which were:

  • Volunteer of the Year – an outstanding volunteer active in their community
  • Team Governance – recognising great Boards of community organisations
  • Employee Volunteering Team – awarding businesses that are volunteering with community members

Nominations were judged by a panel of representatives from the Domain Name Commission (one of the event sponsors), Take 10 and a Volunteer Wellington Board member and facilitated by Dr Karen Smith of Victoria University.

The judges had a tough job shortlisting as the quality of the nominations was outstanding with some accompanied by letters of support. After hours of deliberation, they drew up a list of winners, runner ups and highly commended volunteers.

Details of the awards recipients were:

  • Volunteer of the Year winner – David Payton, Eat My Lunch
  • Volunteer of the Year runner up – Rachel Bird, IHC
  • Team Governance winner – Dwell Housing Trust
  • Team Governance runner up - Perinatal Anxiety & Depression Aotearoa
  • Employee Volunteering Team winner – The Wellington Company
  • Employee Volunteering Team runner up – Cricket Wellington
  • Employee Volunteering Team highly commended – Sue Joe of Hollywood Floral

All of these recipients were presented their awards by Wellington Mayor Andy Foster. The awards event was held at the KPMG offices in central Wellington on 22/06/22 and was well attended with guests representing the community, public and business sectors in the Wellington region.

We’d like to thank our sponsors InternetNZ and the Domain Name Commission for their generous support to make these awards happen and KPMG for hosting the event. And huge congratulations to all the award recipients!

© Scoop Media

Join Scoop Citizen

Scoop is a champion of independent journalism and open publishing - informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from a wide range of sectors. Join us and support the publication of trustworthy, relevant, public interest news, freely accessible to all New Zealanders:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Volunteer Wellington on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On The Fate Of Julian Assange


Has swapping Scott Morrison for Anthony Albanese made any discernible difference to Australia’s relations with the US, China, the Pacific and New Zealand? Not so far. For example: Albanese has asked for more time to “consider” his response to New Zealand’s long running complaints about the so called “501” deportations back to this country. Really? He needs more time to figure out a response? OK, but the clock is ticking.
The Julian Assange situation is a lot more urgent. Assange’s deportation to the United States has now been okayed by the British courts and also - crucially – by its government. At any moment, Assange could be on a plane and headed for a US prison. He is facing the prospect of 175 years in jail...
More>>



 
 


Chris Hipkins: Statement On Charlotte Bellis
On 31 January I released a statement regarding Charlotte Bellis and her MIQ application. I stated that emergency allocation criteria includes a requirement to travel to New Zealand within the next 14 days... More>>



Government: Prime Minister To Travel To Europe And Australia
Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern will leave this weekend to travel to Europe and Australia for a range of trade, tourism and foreign policy events... More>>

ALSO:


International Business Forum: WTO Back In Business
The NZIBF welcomes the outcome of the WTO 12th Ministerial Council meeting in Geneva and congratulates Trade Minister O’Connor and officials... More>>


Police: Parliament Occupation Investigators Seek Public Assistance
Police investigating criminal activity on the final day of the occupation at Parliament grounds earlier this year are appealing for the public’s help to identify 15 people... More>>

World Vision: New Zealand Urged To Meet Quota As New Report Finds Hunger, Violence, And Death Rates Increase For Refugees
World Vision is calling for New Zealand to work harder to meet its refugee quota in the wake of a new report which shows that life has deteriorated significantly in the past two years for refugees in 11 hard-hit countries... More>>


Economy: Global Challenges Reflected In March Quarter GDP
The volatile global situation has been reflected in today’s quarterly GDP figures, although strong annual growth shows New Zealand is still well positioned to deal with the challenging global environment, Grant Robertson said... More>>


work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 
 