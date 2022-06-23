Rainfall And River Flow Monitoring Back Online

Electrical repairs to the Mount Riley repeater were completed yesterday, 22 June.

The repeater was damaged in the electrical storm of 9 June when electrical circuits were shorted, possibly by a lightning strike.

The damage meant Council’s rainfall and Floodwatch data monitoring system was partially down and rainfall and river flow data for about one third of measuring sites was unavailable.

Data from all the monitoring sites is now up to date.

Information is displayed at http://hydro.marlborough.govt.nz/

