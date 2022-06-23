Rainfall And River Flow Monitoring Back Online
Thursday, 23 June 2022, 12:20 pm
Press Release: Marlborough District Council
Electrical repairs to the Mount Riley repeater were
completed yesterday, 22 June.
The repeater was damaged
in the electrical storm of 9 June when electrical circuits
were shorted, possibly by a lightning strike.
The
damage meant Council’s rainfall and Floodwatch data
monitoring system was partially down and rainfall and river
flow data for about one third of measuring sites was
unavailable.
Data from all the monitoring sites is now
up to date.
Information is displayed at http://hydro.marlborough.govt.nz/
